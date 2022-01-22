Two LeT terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian encounter

Two terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit have been killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kilbal area of Shopian district. The identification of the terrorists is yet to be known. However, the police say that they belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front.

The operation started earlier today after the forces received information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

''One more terrorist has been killed. In total, two terrorists have been killed, both from terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered. Search is going on. Further details shall follow,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The security forces after receiving the input about the presence of terrorists in the area started a cordon and search operation and during the search, terrorists fired on the forces resulting in a gun battle.

Both the terrorists' bodies have been recovered from the encounter site. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the site.

Earlier, a terror associate was arrested by security forces in the Awantipora area of South Kashmir. Police said he belonged to Jaish e Mohammad outfit.