In Pics: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with National War Memorial flame

Amar Jawan Jyoti

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial, while an imposing statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is set to occupy its famed canopy in the historic complex that turned a page days ahead of Republic Day.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was built after India's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war as a memorial for Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice and was inaugurated by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi on January 26, 1972.

(Photograph:AFP)