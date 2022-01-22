US: 49-year-old man found dead at home surrounded by 125 snakes

In a horrifying incident, a US man was found dead at his home surrounded by snakes. The 49-year-old man who lived in Charles County in Maryland was surrounded by at least 125 snakes, including the highly venomous cobras and black mambas. Pythons were are also found on the site. The unnamed man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The largest snake was a 14-foot Burmese python.

As per the police, they received a call from the man's neighbour. The neighbour had decided to check up on him after he did not see him for an entire day. When he reached his house, he saw the man lying unconscious on the floor.

Charles County Animal Control is trying to rescue all the reptiles found at the scene. A spokeswoman for the centre told BBC, "All of the snakes were placed with out-of-state organisations with the proper authority, permits and/or licenses."

She further added that some of the animals would be adopted privately by approved handlers.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. However, as per the police, there is no evidence of "foul play".

Also, a post-mortem examination will be held.

(With inputs from agencies)