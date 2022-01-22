Watch: What an idea! UK officials rescue stranded dog by tying sausage to drone

A unique idea has the power to achieve wonders, right? Well, it seems to have proven true when rescuers made concerted efforts to rescue a stranded dog in the UK.

The rescuers employed a unique idea of attaching a sausage to drone to recover a three-year-old Jack Russell-whippet mix breed dog.

The dog, who is called Millie, had ran off her leash on January 13.

She had went missing for hours until a group of people found her stranded on the mudflats of Hampshire, England, as per a report.

The dog was at a great risk of being carried off by the tide.

For two days, numerous efforts made by several coast guard personnel, kayaks, etc to retrieve her went in vain.

Then, a drone pilot came up with the thought of attaching food to a drone and flying it over Millie's head, the report said.

After checking the civil aviation authority regulations and careful calculations, the rescue team attached a two-ounce sausage to the drone.

Chris Taylor, chairman, pet rescue organisation Denmead Drone Search and Rescue, said, "It was a crazy idea. It was something we had never tried before — the sausage was the last resort, as we couldn’t reach her by kayak or any other means."

Finally, Millie picked the scent of the sausage, and the drone helped her to get to safety, the report said.

