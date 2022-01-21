Is crisis easing? England’s healthcare staff absences due to coronavirus fall by 22%

In what can be called signs of easing of staffing crisis in the health service, the absences among National Health Service (NHS) staff in England due to coronavirus have fallen by 22% last week, the figures showed.

The health leaders have cautioned that the staff is still under “intense” pressure. The situation was unlikely to change for months.

On an average day in the week to January 16, there were over 35,000 Covid absences. The count was down from around 46,000 the week prior to that.

The figures are still extremely high as compared to the levels before the Omicron surge.

In the beginning of December, there were just around 12,000 absences on an average day.

The absences for all kinds of reasons, including coronavirus, have reduced by 13%. The figure stands at 77,000 across the NHS.

Prof Stephen Powis, national medical director, NHS England, said, “Even though the numbers are going in the right direction, NHS staff will have many tough months ahead as they continue to deliver patient care while managing competing demands. While staff absences remain high and continue to increase in some parts of the country, it is good to see they have been reducing week on week.

