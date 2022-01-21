19-year-old Zara Rutherford becomes youngest woman to fly solo around world

Is there any age to achieve big things in life? Well, the answer is no. The best example to prove the point is a Belgian-British teenager, who has an inspiring tale to share.

The 19-year-old Zara Rutherford has become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

By touching down at Kortrijk-Wevelgem airport in Flanders after 1 pm local time on Thursday, Rutherford completed a 52,000km (28,100 nautical mile) journey. She travelled 31 countries across five continents to achieve the feat.

Draped in British and Belgian flags, Rutherford told reporters, “It’s just really crazy. I haven’t quite processed it.”

Rutherford said there were several “amazing moments”, but also times when she feared for her life. “I’d say the hardest part was flying over Siberia, because it was just extremely cold. It was minus 35 degrees on the ground … If the engine were then to stop, I’m hours away from rescue and I don’t know how long I could survive,” Rutherford added.

Rutherford has also become the first woman to fly alone around the world in a microlight plane. She is also the first Belgian to circumnavigate the globe solo by air.

(With inputs from agencies)