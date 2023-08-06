Top 10 world news: Ukraine claims it downed 30 Russian missiles, Pakistan train derailment kills 30, and more

Ukraine's air force on Sunday claimed it shot down 30 cruise missiles out of 40 allegedly launched by the Russian side and "all Shahed drones" launched by Russian forces in an overnight attack. In other news, the death toll in the Hazara Express derailment in southern Pakistan on Sunday (August 6) has climbed to 30 while more than 80 people have been injured.

Ukraine's air force on Sunday claimed it shot down 30 cruise missiles out of 40 allegedly launched by the Russian side and "all Shahed drones" launched by Russian forces in an overnight attack.

The death toll in the Hazara Express derailment in southern Pakistan on Sunday (August 6) has climbed to 30 while more than 80 people have been injured. Speaking to HUM News, a railway official said that the Hazara Express was travelling from Karachi to Abbottabad when its eight coaches were derailed at around 1.18 pm.

Ukraine presented its much-awaited and equally anticipated 10-point peace formula during talks held in Saudi Arabia without Russian participation, various sources cited by news agency AFP said.

North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un toured key weapons factories making missile engines, artillery etc. from Thursday (August 4) to Saturday (August 5) and instructed them to boost capacity as an important part of bolstering the country's defence capabilities, the news agency Reuters reported on Sunday citing state media.

Pope Francis wrapped the last day of his Portugal visit with an open-air Mass before a huge crowd on Sunday (August 6), where he also closed the international festival of Catholic Youth with his own “I have a dream” speech, but for peace, particularly in Ukraine.

The Italian coastguard, on Sunday (August 6) said that it recovered two bodies and rescued 57 people off the southern island of Lampedusa after two shipwrecks. Meanwhile, the United Nations’ migration agency citing survivors’ testimony said that as many as 30 migrants are missing.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hit out at Russian threats to use nuclear weapons as the nation marked 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Sunday (August 6).

Iraq's telecom ministry said on Sunday (August 6) that it has blocked the Telegram messaging app over national security concerns, and to preserve the integrity of users' data, which it said the app had mishandled.

Weeks after Pakistani woman Seema Haider illegally entered India to marry her love interest — a matter that continues to be in public consciousness on and off the social media — a Pakistani woman virtually married a man from India's Jodhpur city after she could not obtain a visa.