Iraq blocks Telegram messaging app over national security concerns

Iraq's telecom ministry said on Sunday (August 6) that it has blocked the Telegram messaging app over national security concerns, and to preserve the integrity of users' data, which it said the app had mishandled. In a statement, the ministry said that it asked Telegram to close down "platforms that leak the data of the official state institutions and the personal data of citizens... but the company did not respond and did not interact with any of these requests."

"The Ministry of Communications affirms its respect for citizens' rights to freedom of expression and communication, without prejudice to the security of the state and its institutions," the statement added.

The Telegram app is widely used in Iraq for messaging but also as a source of news and for sharing content. However, some channels contain large amounts of personal data including the names, addresses, and family ties of the citizens.

Telegram has been previously blocked in several countries including Azerbaijan, China, and Cuba. In April this year, Brazil ordered a temporary suspension of the messaging app until the company complied with an order to share information on extremist and neo-Nazi groups using the platform.

The decision, announced by Judge Wellington Lopes da Silva in a court in Espirito Santo state also increased a non-compliance fine of $197,780. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the federal police requested the suspension order after Telegram failed to comply with a previous court decision to hand over data about two neo-Nazi groups on the app that were accused of inciting violence in schools.

And because of Telegram's non-compliance with the court order, Judge da Silva said that telecommunications firms in Brazil should start to suspend access to the messaging service and downloading of the app.





