Sports should not be mixed with politics, our team will travel to India for World Cup: Pak foreign ministry

Pakistan’s foreign ministry has given a green signal to the Cricket Team to travel to India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in October-November this year. Following a high-profile meeting earlier, including government officials, the foreign ministry issued a press release stating as they maintain their stance of not mixing politics with sports, they decide to send its cricket team to India for the mega event.

The press release, however, also mentioned that PCB remains concerned about the team’s security in the country, given the strained political relations between both nations.

“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” a press release issued by the foreign ministry in Islamabad, stated.

This situation is a winner for cricket as fans from both countries will now watch the marquee clash at cricket’s greatest spectacle – the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

The press release further stated that political relations between both countries must not come in between the sports-related international commitments.

It also mentions despite the Indian Government’s call to not send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan will be sending its team to India, showing its constructive and responsible approach.

“Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.



Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup,” the PR stated.

‘Security still a concern for Pakistan’

Having said that Pakistan's foreign ministry added the security remains a concern for them and that they have raised the issue with the apex body – the ICC, and the Indian authorities, asking for full-proof security for the touring Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team.

“Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its Cricket Team. We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of Pakistan Cricket Team will be ensured during its visit to India,” it said.

With Pakistan all set to travel to India for the World Cup 2023, all eyes will now be on the revised schedule that is yet to get announced by the BCCI.

Per the earlier schedule, Pakistan was supposed to play India on Sunday, October 15, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and now, the game will get staged a day prior, i.e., on October 14, at the same venue.