There were things I got wrong but I am proud of my career: Alex Hales on playing for England

T20 World Cup-winning opener with England Alex Hales is proud of his career that got marred by some controversies throughout the latter half. The right-handed batter announced his retirement from all formats lately and admitted to bearing the brunt for his mistakes. As he reflects on his international career, Hales said he is delighted to return for the last hurray in 2022.

Following getting involved in the brawl outside of a Bristol nightclub in 2017, Hales lost his sure-shot place in the English white-ball side and even got axed ahead of the 2019 home World Cup for failing a recreational drug test – something the then captain Eoin Morgan labelled ‘complete breakdown in trust’.

Though Hales didn’t play for England under Morgan, he got roped into the side for the 2022 T20 World Cup after Jonny Bairstow got ruled out due to a leg injury. His inclusion in the XI did wonders for England, as they dominated top sides, including beating tournament favourites India by ten wickets in the semis in Adelaide.

Hales scored 212 runs in the tournament as England won their second T20 World Cup title - the first since 2010.

With more than 5000 international runs across all formats in 156 matches (75 T20Is, 70 ODIs and 11 Tests), Hales departs as one of England’s most feared batters in the limited overs.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Hales said he has left with his head high, and though he admits to making mistakes when he was young (in his twenties), Hales doesn't want to dwell on them much now.

"I can look back with a lot of proudness, and I am delighted I got another crack at a World Cup.

"There were some disappointing moments along the way… there were things I got wrong in my twenties playing for England. If I could go back in time, I would change a few things… but I don't want to dwell on them too much,” Hales told Sky Sports.

‘I could have handled a few things differently

Now that Hales has departed from the international scene, in hindsight, he admits there were a few things he could have done differently that may have led to a different outcome.

"There are things I would handle differently, conversations I would have and ways I would do things slightly differently that may have led to a different outcome.

"But I can't change that now and all that happening then has got me to where I am now. I am very proud of everything I have achieved and where I am with my cricket on and off the field,” he added.