57 swimmers suffer diarrhoea at World Triathlon Championship in Sunderland, probe initiated

At least 57 swimmers have reported having suffered diarrhoea and sickness after competing in sea swimming events at the ongoing World Triathlon Championship in Sunderland, the health officials confirmed this weekend. Around 2000 people participated in this event. Per a report in The Guardian, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed it would test samples collected from those affected to determine the cause of illness.

The reports suggest, on Wednesday, July 26, three days before the start of the event, an Environment Agency sampling at Roker Beach showed shocking results - 3900 E Coli colonies per 100ml (a bacterial infection that causes stomach pain and bloody diarrhoea), which is 39 times higher than usual readings the previous month.

However, the British Triathlon – the apex body for triathlons in Great Britain revealed those sample readings were not published until after the weekend’s events and were outside of the competition area. They added the testing results passed the required standards for the event.

Meanwhile, the event took place on a stretch of coastline, which had previously made headlines for a long-running battle over sewage discharges between campaigners and the government concerning regulatory failures.

The Northumbrian Water has insisted not to record any sewage discharge, which might have affected water quality at the beach since October 2021.

Athletes begin to complain

An Australiana athlete, Jacob Birtwhistle, 28, on his Instagram handle, complained about feeling unwell following the swimming event, suggesting this event should have been cancelled in the first place.

He wrote, “Have been feeling pretty rubbish since the race, but I guess that’s what happens when you swim in shit. The swim should have been cancelled.”

Another athlete replied to the post, saying, “At least I know what got me and a bunch of other athletes who raced sick and ill.” Adding, their fellow athlete also wrote, “That now explains why I spent Monday night with my head in the toilet after racing Sunday morning!”

Probe initiated

Meanwhile, the British Triathlon said they are working closely with Sunderland city council and the UKHSA to determine the cause of this spreading sickness.

The UKHSA, in its response said, “UKHSA is working with British Triathlon to encourage anyone who participated and has or had symptoms after the event to contact the organisers, who will then pass details onto the UKHSA North East Protection team. The team will undertake an investigation of cases.”