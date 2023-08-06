Pakistan: 20 killed, over 100 injured after eight bogies of Hazara Express derail

The death toll in the Hazara Express derailment in southern Pakistan on Sunday (August 6) has climbed to 20 and more than 100 people have been injured. Speaking to HUM News, a railway official said that the Hazara Express was travelling from Karachi to Abbottabad, adding eight coaches of the train were derailed.

The derailment happened near Sahara railway station in the city of Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province. The injured were shifted to the People's Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, with more injuries feared. As per officials, the cause of the derailment is not yet known.

Speaking to the news agency AFP, provincial railway official Ijaz Shah said that a relief train had been dispatched to the site. Local media, meanwhile, said that dozens of people were present at the accident site, with some smashing windows to help passengers clamber out of the twisted carriages.

According to a report by Geo News, railway authorities said that it may take up to 18 hours to restore operations, and the recovery of the tracks will also take time, as it requires removing the bogies.

This accident comes just a day after three coaches of Allama Iqbal Express — travelling from Karachi to Sialkot — derailed, the report added. No one suffered injuries in Saturday's accident.

Accidents on Pakistan's rail system are common and for years governments have tried to secure funds to upgrade the rail network as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative for infrastructure projects.

