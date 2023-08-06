Another Seema Haider story? Pakistan woman virtually marries Indian man after failing to get visa

Weeks after Pakistani woman Seema Haider illegally entered India to marry her love interest — a matter that continues to be into public consciousness on and off the social media — a Pakistani woman virtually married a man from India's Jodhpur city after she could not obtain a visa.

Cross-border relationships have become a subject of interest in the Indian subcontinent, especially after Seema Haider's story.

How is the latest cross-border marital alliance different?

Karachi resident Ameena faced visa challenges in her plans to marry her Indian fiance, Arbaaz Khan.



Consequently, the couple decided to have a virtual wedding ceremony instead.

The nikaah (Muslim way to get married) was performed in an online ceremony.

Arbaaz Khan is a chartered accountant from Jodhpur in Rajasthan state in western India.

Arbaaz's friends and family gathered at Oswal Samaj Bhawan to celebrate the marriage virtually. Despite the distance, they made sure to involve Ameena in all the traditional marriage rituals during the online ceremony.

The Jodhpur qazi officiated the virtual nikaah and conveyed his best wishes to the newlyweds for a happy married life.

Arbaaz revealed that the marriage was arranged, with discussions initiated by his relatives in Pakistan.

He cited the strained relations between India and Pakistan as one of the reasons for opting for an online wedding, expressing hope that Ameena would eventually obtain a visa to join him in India.

The story of Ameena and Arbaaz is being touted as the highlight of the power of technology in bringing together couples across borders despite the challenges posed by visa restrictions and geopolitical tensions.

The couple from Jodhpur and Karachi remains optimistic about their future and eagerly await the day they can be together physically in India.

