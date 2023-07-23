Seema Haider case reversal: Indian woman travels to Pakistan to meet lover

In a complete reversal of the Seema Haider case, an Indian woman from the national capital New Delhi travelled to Pakistan's Dir Bala in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her lover, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman and a mother of four, had travelled to India illegally via Nepal to be with Sachin Meena, whom she met on a virtual gaming platform.

However, unlike Haider, the married Indian woman, who was identified as Anju, was granted entry into Pakistan by the authorities on the weight of a visa.

As per the report, Upper Dir SHO, Javed Khan said Anju entered Pakistan lawfully and with a valid visa.

According to the SHO, he further attested to Anju's four-year-long relationship with Nasr.

According to local media reports, the married woman arrived in Pakistan through the Wagah border and further travelled to Islamabad.

The report further added that though the woman had entered the country lawfully, the government authorities have opened an inquiry into the matter.

Further, as per the report, 35-year-old Anju and 29-year-old Nasrullah from Upper Dir, became friends on social media and soon their friendship turned into a love affair.

As per local media reports, married Anju decided to cross over to Pakistan and travel all the way to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in search of love.

According to Aaj News, the Upper Dir Police had confirmed that the Indian woman was currently in the Malakand Division district and a security team had begun an investigation.

As per her visa information, Anju was allowed a stay in Pakistan for 30 days.

Anju met Nasrullah on Facebook

Anju said that she met

Nasrullah on Facebook four years ago and the two became friends, Aaj quoted her as saying.

She added that she loved Nasrullah and "could not live without" him.

Anju, who is a working woman in India, said that she was visiting Pakistan for sightseeing and that marriage was not on her mind, claimed Nasrullah's family members.

Earlier, reacting to the illegal cross-over of Seema Haider into India, the Ministry of External Affairs had said the matter was 'under investigation, adding that she was presented before the court and was granted bail.

“We are aware of the matter. She was presented before the court and is now out on bail," the official spokesperson of the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, said at a press briefing on July 20.

(With inputs from agencies)





