Hindu women in Pakistan's Sindh province forced to marry their abductors

Three sisters in Pakistan's Sindh province were forcibly married to the Muslim men who had first kidnapped them and later converted them to Islam, as per a leading minority rights group in the country.

According to the head of Pakistan Darewar Itehad, Shiva Kachhi, the incident occurred in Sindh's Dharki area where Chandni, Roshni and Parmesh Kumari, daughters of a Hindu businessman, Leela Ram, were first kidnapped and then forcibly converted to Islam.

"The conversion was performed by one Pir Javed Ahmed Qadri and later they were also married to Muslim men," he said.

Kachhi said that regardless of several appeals and pleas from his organisation, Hindu girls were constantly dealing with forced conversions as the police and the authorities were taking no action against the culprits.

He then said that the three women were married to the same men who had kidnapped them claiming that the atrocities on the Hindu community in the riverine areas had increased since the Seema Haider incident.

Who is Seema Haider?

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman and a mother of four, travelled to India illegally via Nepal to be with a man she met on a virtual gaming platform.

According to Seema, she met Sachin Meena, an Indian man from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh state, while playing the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

On July 16, the Noida Police recorded their statements as part of the ongoing investigation.

On July 4, the 30-year-old Pakistani woman was arrested by local authorities for her illegal stay in India. However, she was subsequently released on bail by a court in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Since her release, new details about their cross-border love story have emerged.

Kachhi said that this incident had sparked concerns in the riverine areas with daily threats emerging from dacoits to take revenge against Hindus.

Last week, a Hindu temple was attacked with rocket launchers by a gang of dacoits along with adjoining homes belonging to Hindus in the Kashmore area of the Sindh province.

"After the temple of Bhagri's was attacked by some dacoits in Kashmore, the authorities have now sent Hindu policemen for the security of temples and worship places in Mirpurkhas, Kashmore, Tharparkar, Ghotki, Sukkur, Umarkot and Sanghar," Kacchi alleged.

He claimed these Hindu policemen had also been sent to riverine areas to hunt the dacoits.

"These are poor Hindu people who are serving in low positions in police belonging to different areas of Sindh and the authorities now want them to provide security for the Hindu worship places," Kacchi added.

(With inputs from agencies)



