Pak woman who crossed border to be with lover detained by India's anti-terror cops: Reports

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who travelled to India illegally via Nepal to be with a man she met on a virtual gaming platform, has been reportedly detained by India's anti-terrorism authorities. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Uttar Pradesh state, where Seema along with her four children, has been living with her purported lover Sachin, have launched an investigation into the row.

Reports said that Sachin, his father – Netrapal Singh – and Seema are being interrogated at an undisclosed location in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

A team of plain-uniformed police officers visited Seema Haider's residence on Monday, to question her on suspicions of being an ISI agent, reports said. Haider is reportedly being questioned over the route she took to be in India. Seema Haider PUBG row: Who is she and what happened? Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen, allegedly entered India unlawfully through the Nepal border with the intention of marrying Sachin Meena, an Indian man from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh state.

According to Seema, the two met while playing the online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) .

On July 16, the Noida Police recorded their statements as part of the ongoing investigation. Seema Haider has been arrested before On July 4, the 30-year-old Pakistani woman was arrested by local authorities for her illegal stay in India. However, she was subsequently released on bail by a court in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Since her release, new details about their cross-border love story have emerged. Seema's Husband, Ghulam, appealed for her return Ghulam Haider, Seema's husband, has made a public plea for her to come back to him.

In an interview with a Pakistani YouTuber, Ghulam expressed his enduring love for Seema, stating that he still loves her and always will.

Ghulam, who currently resides in Saudi Arabia, expressed his concerns about Seema's well-being, especially regarding their children.

According to reports on the interview, Ghulam said, "You know how much I love you. Just think about what will happen to our children if anything happens to you there. Who will take care of them? So, please come back for their sake."

He further assured Seema of his unwavering love and expressed how much he misses both her and their children. Ghulam vowed to protect her and start a new life together, assuring that no one would say anything negative about her. He appealed to people not to tarnish Seema's reputation.

