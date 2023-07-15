Who is Seema Haider? The curious case of the woman, now in India, who is being threatened by terrorists

Seema Haider, a woman has become a matter of national interest in India, and probably also in the neighbouring nation Pakistan. But why? Who is she? Is it really a true love story, or something else?

What we know so far is that Seema Haider is a Pakistani national who recently entered India illegally via Nepal to marry her lover Sachin Meena, who is a resident of Greater Noida. Reports have claimed that they became friends while playing the online game PUBG.

As per looks, it appears that she is around 30 years old and her Indian partner is around 25.

Local police had even arrested them in connection with her illegal stay in India, however, they were granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Sachin and Seema confessed their love for each other in front of the media and police earlier this month on July 4. They even pleaded with the government to enable them to marry and live together in India. A threat call to police? The news agency PTI quoted an official as saying that the traffic control room of Mumbai Police received a call from an unidentified person, who apparently warned of a 26/11-like terror attack if the Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country. The official said that the call was received on July 12.

The police official also said that the caller spoke in chaste Urdu and said that there would be a terror attack, like the 2008 Mumbai attacks in November 2008, when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai, killing at least 166 people.

The police official said that the threat call is being probed by Mumbai Police and a crime branch team has also been roped in for the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE