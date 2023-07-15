Indian Army organises 'Vijay Diwas' arms exhibition in Kargil

Ahead of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, ‘Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan’ is being organised by the Indian Army at Kargil on 15 and 16 Jul 2023. The Indian army is showcasing a varied display of weapons and equipment being operated by them, with special emphasis on indigenous ‘Made in India’ weapons and equipment which have been inducted as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The event was inaugurated by General Officer Commanding, Forever in Operations Division on 15 Jul 2023. A large gathering of school students, local residents and government officials including Deputy Commissioner, Kargil and Superintendent of Police, Kargil were in attendance.

At the beginning of the event, Colonel Balwan Singh, MVC, conveyed his thoughts to the citizens through a video message, wherein he shared his experiences of the 1999 Kargil War. He recounted the tales of bravery and valour displayed by Indian soldiers, during the capture of the Tiger Hill.

The event received an overwhelming response from residents of Kargil and adjoining areas. The school children and youth were enthralled by the display, as they got a lifetime opportunity to witness the functioning and handling of weapons and equipment and also could interact with soldiers. The enthusiasm of the young minds was quite palpable.

Also watch | India pays homage to martyr soldiers of the Kargil war × A detailed orientation on joining the Indian Army through AGNIPATH Scheme was also done during the event. Women officers of the Indian Army also interacted with the attendees, especially the children and shared experiences on leadership and the role of women in the Indian Army.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a solemn reminder of the supreme sacrifices made by Indian army soldiers in the protection of the territorial integrity of India. Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan left a lasting impression on the minds of the visitors and the youth of the region motivating them to contribute towards nation-building.

