'Very friendly': Indian family hails Dubai ruler after chance meeting in elevator

Indian entrepreneur Anas Rahman Junaid and his family got a surprise of a lifetime when they bumped into the ruler of Dubai in an elevator. As dreamy as it sounds, Junaid and his family took to Instagram to share the rare moments with the Dubai ruler. Junaid is the founder and managing director of the wealth research agency Hurun India.

"What are the odds of meeting @hhshkmohd in an elevator?? Such a down-to-earth person. He graciously allowed us to click multiple photographs and had a good chat with Mishel as well," the Mumbai-based businessman wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anas Rahman Junaid (@a.r.junaid) × Junaid said that he was taking the elevator with his family from the 22nd floor of Atlantis The Royal on Saturday when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum stepped in along with his entourage, as per Khaleej Times. Mohammed bin Rashid is the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

“We were shocked,” Junaid told Khaleej Times. "He stepped into the lift and was very friendly. He put his arms around my daughter and asked her if she knew who he was."

He further told the outlet that the Sheikh interacted with his family and posed for multiple photographs before leaving. Junaid said his daughter and his son were elated to meet the Dubai ruler. “When we stepped off the elevator, all of us were jumping in excitement," he said.

"We could not believe that we had actually met him and spoken to him. In fact, my wife later took a photo of the lift and shared it on social media saying it was her favourite lift in the world. We then sent the photos with him to our school friends and family groups before posting on social media," Junaid told the outlet.

Further speaking about his encounter with the Sheikh, the Hurun MD said, "I had heard of him being friendly with people but to experience it was something different. After speaking to my daughter, he turned to us and asked us where we were from and what we do. After that, he kindly obliged for a photograph. My son usually doesn't smile for photographs but this time he had the biggest smile on his face."

