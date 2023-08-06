North Korea's Kim Jong Un tours key weapons factories, fires assault rifles

North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un toured key weapons factories making missile engines, artillery etc. from Thursday (August 4) to Saturday (August 5) and instructed them to boost capacity as an important part of bolstering the country's defence capabilities, the news agency Reuters reported on Sunday citing state media. Kim's inspections included the production of engines for strategic cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as shells for super large-calibre multiple-rocket launchers and transporter-erector-launchers.

His unusual visits to arms production facilities over several days come as Pyongyang pushes to develop various strategic and conventional weapons. According to a report by the news agency KCNA, Kim cited improved precision processing and modernised automation in the production of large-calibre multiple-rocket launcher shells.

The supreme leader also called for mass production of various kinds of "cutting-edge strategic weapon engines... and thus make a great contribution to bringing about a revolution in developing new strategic weapons of our style," the report added.



Kim was photographed firing different types of assault rifles.

Inspections amid US, S. Korea preparing to hold military exercises

Kim's inspections of the key weapons factories come amid the United States and South Korea preparing for their next round of military exercises planned for later in August to counter the growing North Korean threat.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest level in years as the pace of North Korea's missile tests and the joint military drills between the US and South Korea have intensified.

Possible military cooperation with Russia

According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Sunday, some experts have said that Kim's inspections of the weapons factories could be related to possible military cooperation with Russia that may involve North Korean supplies of artillery and other ammunition as Russian President Vladimir Putin reaches out to other countries for support in his government's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Last month, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was in North Korea where he and Kim discussed military issues and the regional security environment. At a large defence exhibition, Kim gave Shoigu a tour of the display of ballistic missiles and what appeared to be a new drone.

The Russian defence minister also participated in a major military parade held by Pyongyang on July 27 to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

Cheong Seong Chang, an analyst at South Korea’s Sejong Institute, told the Associated Press that Kim’s visits to the factories likely had a dual goal of encouraging the modernisation of domestically produced weapons and examining artillery and other supplies that can possibly be exported to Russia.

Kim’s comments at the artillery factory about improving the quality of shells and the need to develop new types of ammunition, which he described as key to the country’s “national defence economic work,” clearly communicate an intent for exports to Moscow, Chang added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE