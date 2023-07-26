Hailing historic cooperation, Russian Defence Minister Shoigu says North Korea an 'important partner'

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is on a visit to North Korea, called Pyongyang an "important partner".

Hailing Moscow's partnership with North Korea during a meeting with counterpart Kang Sun Nam in Pyongyang, Shoigu, as per a ministry statement said, "For Russia, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is an important partner, with which we share a common border and a rich history of cooperation."

Russia and North Korea: A rich history of cooperation

As per AFP, Shoigu said that the meeting between his nation's delegation and the North would "contribute to strengthening cooperation between our ministries of defence".

Shoigu also said that he was "grateful to my Korean friends for the rich programme offered. From the first minutes, I felt your care and attention".

The minister, along with other delegates from Russia, and China, is in North Korea to attend Korean War anniversary events. On Thursday Pyongyang marks the 70th anniversary of the signing of the July 27, 1953 Korean War armistice, that is celebrated in North Korea as Victory Day.

Russia and North Korea are historic allies, and Moscow remains one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.

Even as the global community sanctions Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un remain steadfast in their support of Moscow. As per the United States, the nation's support extends to supplying rockets and missiles.

A red carpet welcome

North Korea, as per state media reports, rolled out the red carpet for the Russian defence minister.

As per a report by state-run Korean Central News Agency, to welcome Shoigu and his delegation on Tuesday evening, the Pyongyang International Airport was "wrapped up in a warm welcome atmosphere" as the Russian national anthem blared on speakers.

The Russian defence minister was greeted by North Korean Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam himself. Also lining the airport were hundreds of uniformed soldiers of the Korean People's Army, reported the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

A significant visit

Talking to AFP, Park Won-gon, director of Ewha University's Institute of Unification Studies said that the fact that the Russian defence minister flew to Pyongyang while his country is at war was "very significant".

"Even though the emergency quarantine system remains in place, Kim Jong Un may have felt the need to show something to his people at the Victory Day celebrations," he said, adding that for the Chinese and Russians, their presence could send a "strong unified message," to the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE