Ukraine war: Romanian ship damaged during Russian attacks on Reni port, say reports

A Romanian ship was damaged during Russian attacks on the Ukrainian port of Reni on the River Danube on Monday, according to media reports on Tuesday (July 25). The representatives of the consular office from Ukraine said that the ship sustained minor damages and continued its journey. A report by news.ro that Russia launched drone attacks in Reni on Sunday night, targeting warehouses. The attacks destroyed a grain depot and damaged several storage facilities, a report by Ukrainska Pravada said.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, said that six workers were injured of which four had to be hospitalised. Meanwhile, no Romanian citizens were injured.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that the fresh attacks by Russia posed a serious threat to security in the Black Sea.

Russia launches new drone strikes on Kyiv

On Tuesday, Russia launched new drone strikes on Kyiv and parts of central and northern Ukraine. Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, said that Russia used Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Kyiv for the sixth time this month, but all were shot down. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Air raids blared for over three hours over the Kyiv region, a report by the news agency Reuters said.

Regional officials said an unidentified infrastructure object was hit in the northern region of Zhytomyr, two drones came down in fields and one in an empty hangar in the central region of Cherkasy, and one drone was shot down in each of the central Poltava and northern Sumy regions.

Ukrainian MP arrested for suspected collaboration with Moscow

Ukrainian member of parliament Oleksandr Ponomaryov was arrested on Tuesday for suspected collaboration with Russia. Ponomaryov was taken into custody pending trial on treason allegations, according to the prosecutor general's office.

In a statement, the Security Service of Ukraine said that Ponomaryov had "willingly collaborated" with Russia when he was in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. The MP has denied collaborating with Russia in the past.

