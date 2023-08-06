Ukraine claims it downed 30 Russian cruise missiles as Moscow maintains all military targets were hit

Ukraine's air force on Sunday claimed it shot down 30 cruise missiles out of 40 allegedly launched by the Russian side and "all Shahed drones" launched by Russian forces in an overnight attack.

"Thirty cruise missiles and 27 attack drones were destroyed," Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.

It added that Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. The air force, however, did not provide information if the missile detonated at the target site or was destroyed by Ukrainian defence.

Russia says 'all targets were hit' in Ukraine

Meanhile, Russia on Sunday said that its forces struck military airbases in the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions in western Ukraine and that "all targets were hit."

"Overnight Russia's armed forces carried out strike... on Ukrainian armed forces airbases around the settlements of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region and Dubno in the Rivne region," the Russian defence ministry said.

Earlier on August 6th, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia carried out the attack on one of the blood transfusion centres, an alleged act that he termed as "war crime". The Russian side has not reacted on Zelensky's claim of attack on the blood transfusion center.

A "guided air bomb" blew up the centre in Kupiansk, a city which is a few dozen kilometres away from the Russian border, Zelensky said.

"Rescuers are extinguishing the fire," the Ukrainian president wrote on social media, adding: "This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression."

At the same time, a key factory was struck in a separate attack just hours after a Russian tanker was hit in the Kerch Strait by Kyiv's forces.



The attacks were the latest since Moscow exited a deal last month which would have ensured Ukraine can still export grain amid the ongoing conflict.

