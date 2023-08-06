Zelensky slams Russia's attack on blood transfusion centre, terms it ‘war crime’

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia carried out the attack on one of the blood transfusion centres of the country, as he termed the fatal strike as a “war crime”.



Meanwhile, a key factory was struck in a separate attack as the two incidents on Saturday took place just hours after a Russian tanker was hit by Kyiv in the Kerch Strait.



The attacks were the latest since Moscow exited a deal last month which would have ensured Ukraine can still export grain even in the wake of ongoing conflict.

The blood transfusion centre in north-east Ukraine's Kharkiv region was struck by Russian forces, said Zelensky, adding that “dead and wounded are reported”.



A “guided air bomb” blew up the centre in Kupiansk, a city which is a few dozen kilometres away from the Russian border, he stated. “Rescuers are extinguishing the fire,” the Ukrainian president wrote on social media, adding: “This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression.”

War escalates

The strike took place shortly after Zelensky confirmed Russian missiles struck a factory which belonged to Motor Sich, the company that makes plane and helicopter engines and other components.



It is one of the many companies which has been requisitioned by the Ukraine government since the invasion of Moscow. The site is located near Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, which is at a distance of 300km (190 miles) from the south-west of Kyiv.



The region, which houses a major Ukrainian airbase, has faced regular strikes by Russia in recent months. Zelensky, in his evening address, remained defiant, insisting that “no matter how many such Russian attacks there are, they will still do nothing for the enemy”.

Ukraine earlier on Saturday claimed to “blew up” a Russian tanker, called the Sig, which was transporting fuel for Russian troops, said a Ukrainian security source, while speaking to AFP.



The tanker was targetted at around 11:20 pm (20:20 GMT) on Friday (August 4) south of the Kerch Strait, said Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport. The ship was holed in the area of the engine room when it was at the waterline but was still afloat, the agency stated.



In the video of the attack which was seen by AFP, a vessel was seen approaching a big ship before the connection was broken. Ukrainian source said the “successful special operation”, which involved explosives and a naval drone was jointly carried out with the navy in Ukrainian territorial waters.

(With inputs from agencies)

