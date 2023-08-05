Russia claims it captured settlement in northeastern Ukraine

Russia on Saturday released a statement saying that it captured a settlement in northeastern Ukraine, where Kyiv reported a spate of attacks.

"In the area of Kupiansk, as a result of the competent and professional actions of the military units of the Western command, the settlement of Novoselivske was liberated," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.

It added "offensive operations on a broad front... improved the situation" of Russian forces.

The Ukrainian army, on Friday, said that it was facing an increase in the number of attacks in the east.

"The number of enemy attacks has increased. Heavy fighting is taking place," army spokeswoman Ganna Malyar said on Telegram.

Malyar further said that the Russian troops were seeking to draw Ukrainian resources to that area, as Ukraine is pursuing its counteroffensive in the south.

"In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy has set itself the goal of regaining the territories lost last fall," Malyar said.

Late July, Russia claimed it captured the village of Sergiivka in the eastern Donetsk region.

Russia claims it thwarted Ukrainian attacks on naval base in Black Sea

On Friday (August 4), the Russian defence ministry said that overnight Ukrainian attacks on the naval base in the Crimean peninsula and the Black Sea were thwarted by their forces.

"Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the use of two unmanned sea boats, attempted an attack on the Novorossiysk naval base of the Russian Armed Forces," said the ministry, on Telegram.

It stated that the naval drones were destroyed by the Russian ships. The terminus of a pipeline, which has been carrying out a maximum of Kazakh oil exports through Russia, has been hosted by the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

The operator of the fuel artery Caspian Pipeline Consortium said that it has continued the process of shipping oil to moored tankers at the terminal, reported the Russian state media on Friday.

But "a temporary ban has been established on the movement of ships in the port", stated the company, as Interfax news agency quoted it.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)





