Explosions in Crimea, Russian tanker hit in Ukrainian drone attack, claim officials

Russian-appointed officials in Crimea said that explosions were heard near the bridge which links the Russian mainland to the annexed region early on Saturday (August 4), stating that the blasts were related to a Ukrainian drone attack carried out on a Russian tanker.



Russia's sea rescue service, which is present in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, stated that they had dispatched tugboats to assist the tanker, which suffered damages and was not able to operate on its own.



"We can say that the tanker is damaged in the (Kerch) strait, only on the south side," the rescue centre was quoted as saying by Russia's Tass news agency. "They will deal with it now on whether to take it under tow or not. It is standing at anchor for the moment. The machine room suffered some damage, not too badly,” it added.

A Russian warship suffered serious damage in Ukraine's overnight naval drone attack on Russia's navy base at Novorossiysk. This marked the first time the Ukrainian navy tried to project its powers beyond the shores of the country.



Russia-installed officials in Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, stated that the latest explosions were not related to the bridge, which has twice come under attack in the 17-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Ukraine, which rarely gives comments on attacks carried out on Russian targets, did not give any official statement on the incident. For some time, the officials halted the traffic on the bridge which was the third such stop imposed in the last 24 hours, but later resumed.



"Once again, there was no direct attack on the Crimea bridge and there was no explosion in the immediate vicinity," said Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russia-installed governor of Crimea, as quoted by Russian news agencies.

Shattered equipment and fixtures after explosions

Meanwhile, Ukraine's UNIAN news agency stated that three explosions were reported in the area. Pro-Russian officials and Ukrainian news reports in occupied parts of Ukraine stated that a tanker vessel, which was operating under a Russian flag and in the Kerch Strait and was identified as the SIG, was attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Russian-appointed official in Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia Vladimir Rogov shared an audio clip in which the vessel sent a request to tugboats for towing the tanker. Rogov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, shared pictures of what he said was shattered equipment and fixtures inside the vessels.



He said that the ship was supplying oil to Russian troops in Syria. The bridge, which was completed by Russia in 2018, four years after the peninsula was annexed by Moscow from Ukraine, has been subjected to two major attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine, the most recent one occurred last month.

