Russia claims to thwart Ukrainian attacks on naval base in Black Sea, Crimean peninsula

The Russian defence ministry early on Friday (August 4) said that overnight Ukrainian attacks carried out on the naval base in the Crimean peninsula and the Black Sea were thwarted by their officials.

"Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the use of two unmanned sea boats, attempted an attack on the Novorossiysk naval base of the Russian Armed Forces," said the ministry, on Telegram.

It stated that the naval drones were destroyed by the Russian ships. The terminus of a pipeline, which has been carrying out a maximum of Kazakh oil exports through Russia, has been hosted by the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

The operator of the fuel artery Caspian Pipeline Consortium said that it has continued the process of shipping oil to moored tankers at the terminal, reported the Russian state media on Friday.

But "a temporary ban has been established on the movement of ships in the port", stated the company, as Interfax news agency quoted it.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet targeted multiple times

The Black Sea Fleet of Russia has been targeted from the time the military campaign of Russia began in Ukraine more than a year ago, however, there has been a significant increase in the attacks in recent weeks.

The defence ministry of Russia on Tuesday said that a Ukrainian drone attack, which was targeting patrol boats in the Black Sea, has been foiled. Black Sea is the region where tensions have been increasing after a deal to protect Ukrainian grain exports was exited by Moscow.

Earlier this week, a similar attack was repelled. On Friday, the ministry had claimed to have downed 13 drones over the Crimean peninsula. No casualties or damage were reported in either of the attacks, said the ministry.

WATCH | Russia-Ukraine war: Russia attacks main route for Ukranian exports since grain deal

Fight over Crimea

In 2014, Russia had annexed Crimea. Since then, it has been a target of Kyiv throughout the Ukraine offensive on Moscow but has recently come under more increased and intense attacks in recent weeks. In July, Ukrainian drone attacks on Crimea up an ammunition depot and a strategic and symbolic bridge, which linked the peninsula to Russia’s mainland were damaged.

Repeatedly, Kyiv has stated that it plans on taking back Crimea, which has become a regular target for its forces. Russian-installed authorities in Crimea on Sunday (July 30) said that 25 Ukrainian drones were downed over the peninsula.

Kyiv claims Moscow, meanwhile, has attacked Ukraine's Odesa region, which is on the shores of the Black Sea, repeatedly.

(With inputs from agencies)

