On Hiroshima bombing anniversary, Japan decries Russian nuclear threat

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hit out at Russian threats to use nuclear weapons as the nation marked 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Sunday (August 6). Japan was at the receiving end of only two instances of military use of atomic bomb during Second World War. About 140,000 people died in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and 74,000 died in Nagasaki just three days later. The United States had dropped the bomb on the Japanese cities.

"Japan, as the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings in war, will continue efforts towards a nuclear-free world," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a ceremony in Hiroshima.

"The path towards it is becoming increasingly difficult because of deepening divisions in the international community over nuclear disarmament and Russia's nuclear threat," he said.

"Given this situation, it is all the more important to bring back international momentum towards realisation of a nuclear-free world," he said.

"Devastation brought to Hiroshima and Nagasaki by nuclear weapons can never be repeated," said Kishida, whose family comes from Hiroshima.

Kishida's latest comments have resembled those of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The UN chief issued a statement on the Hiroshima anniversary saying "some countries are recklessly rattling the nuclear sabre once again, threatening to use these tools of annihilation."

"In the face of these threats, the global community must speak as one. Any use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable," Guterres said.

At a ceremony, thousands of people that included survivours, relatives and foreign dignitaries from a record 111 countries offered prayers for those who were killed or wounded in the bombing. They called for world peace.

Russia and Belarus were not invited to the ceremony for the second straight year because of the Ukraine crisis.

Participants, many dressed in black, offered a silent prayer at 8:15 am (2315 GMT Saturday) when the first nuclear weapon used in wartime was dropped.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Kishida hosted the G7 summit in the city.

Kishida has tried to move nuclear disarmament up the global agenda, taking leaders of wealthy democracies to Hiroshima's peace park memorials and museum.

However, there is little appetite in political arenas to reduce stockpiles and Russia has been repeatedly issuing thinly veiled warnings that it could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Reported North Korean missile tests and stalling efforts towards non-proliferation have made the progress towards a nuclear-free world diffcult.

(With inputs from agencies)

