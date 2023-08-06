Explained: Making sense of talks to end Ukraine war that did not include Russia

Ukraine presented its much-awaited and equally anticipated 10-point peace formula during talks held in Saudi Arabia without Russian participation, various sources cited by news agency AFP said.

The meeting had senior officials from approximately 40 countries, including the US, China, and India. The primary goal of the discussions was to seek agreement on crucial principles for bringing an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine, a conflict that has had far-reaching implications on the global economy.

The meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, was seen as an attempt by the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to act as a mediator to resolve the dispute and end the conflict which started in February last year.

Ukraine's peace formula supported by 'multiple' countries

A representative of the Ukrainian delegation reportedly said that the proposed 10-point peace formula received support from multiple participating countries. The representative, however, did not disclose the specific countries who purportedly supported Ukrainian stance.

The two-day meeting in Jeddah did not have any representation from Russia, the principal party in the conflict.

Thereby, the Jeddah meet has emerged as a strategic diplomatic effort by Ukraine to expand its support network beyond its traditional Western allies.

The country aimed to foster alliances with countries from the Global South, seeking assistance in reaching a viable solution to the conflict.

By engaging with a broader array of nations, Ukraine hoped to garner additional backing for its peace initiatives.

For the Jeddah summit, sources cited by The Indian Express said that the 30 invitees for the summit included Brazil, South Africa, Chile, Egypt, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Zambia.

Ukraine's 10-point peace plan: The central goal

At the heart of Ukraine's 10-point proposed peace plan formula remained a call for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. This plan aimed to hold Russia accountable for war atrocities and requires Moscow to surrender all captured Ukrainian territory and pay damages.

Russia has rejected the plan in the past.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office had previously said that the Jeddah meeting would focus on this critical aspect. Achieving this goal would be paramount in restoring peace and stability to the region, Kyiv maintains.

The gathering in Jeddah followed earlier informal talks in Copenhagen, which had not resulted in an official statement. However, the Ukrainian source cited by news agency AFP said that the 10-point formula gained more significant support during the Jeddah meeting than it had in Copenhagen.

Russia-Ukraine war: Significance of Jeddah talks

The significance of the meeting was highlighted by the presence of US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who led the American delegation in Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia demonstrated its willingness to play a constructive role in the peace process, stating its readiness to use its influence and good offices towards achieving a lasting and sustainable solution.

This eagerness was evident in the Kingdom's hosting of President Zelensky at an Arab summit in Jeddah earlier in May, during which he urged leaders to acknowledge the devastating impact of Russia's invasion on Ukraine.

Jeddah talks: What is the bottom line?

The talks in Saudi Arabia, while provided a platform for critical discussions and diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine, the absence of Russia in the process has raised question about viability of the peace process as whole.

Previous peace proposals

Russian President Vladimir Putin in June had accused Ukraine of signing a peace treaty with Russia to end the ongoing war which he alleged Kyiv did not honour.

Putin's comments came during a meeting with the leaders of African Union spearheaded by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at St. Petersberg's historic Konstantinovsky Palace on June 17.

Putin had said that in the spring of 2022 — when the war between Russia and Ukraine was in its initial phase — a peace treaty was signed by the leader of negotiation group from the Ukrainian side and his Russian counterpart in Istanbul.

"It was called Treaty of permanent neutrality and security guarantees of Ukraine," Putin said, after flapping the supposed draft of the treaty in air, stating: "We never agreed with the Ukrainian side that the text will be confidential but we never showed it before nor commented on it."

Also watch | Saudi Arabia hosted Ukraine Peace Talks conclude

"This draft of the treaty was initialled by the leader of the negotiation group from Kyiv. He put his signature. There it exists," he added while showing the supposed draft of the treaty.

The peace agreement was immediately discarded by Ukraine as soon as Russia obliged the request and withdrew troops from Kyiv, Putin accused.

"Where are the guarantees that they will not renounce any other agreements in the future?," he maintained.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE