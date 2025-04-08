Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that two Chinese nationals have been captured by Ukrainian forces while fighting for Russia in eastern Ukraine.

In other news, US President Donald Trump held a phone call with South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that China is making a 'big mistake' with its retaliatory tariffs amid the trade war.

'How is China going to respond?': Ukraine captures Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia; Zelensky demands answers from Beijing

‘Things are looking good’: Trump holds phone call with South Korea's acting president

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Apr 8) talked to South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo over the phone. This comes a day before Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs are set to take effect.

‘Playing with a losing hand’: US Treasury Secretary Bessent says China’s escalation was ‘big mistake’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday (Apr 8) said that the US holds a substantial advantage over China as the two nations engage in a growing trade war.

China vows to ‘fight’ against Trump’s tariff. Beijing’s plan to ban Hollywood movies could cost US millions

China is planning to ban Hollywood movies after vowing to “fight to the end” against the sweeping tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. This comes after the US president singled out the nation for additional 50 per cent levies in his recent threats.

‘Allah kept me alive for a reason’: Hasina slams Yunus, says Bangladesh has been turned into a ‘terrorist country’

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed the interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and said those targeting the Awami League members will be brought to justice.

'Cut ties with Israel': Indian-origin Microsoft employee quits after confrontation with bosses over Palestine

A Microsoft employee of Indian origin made headlines by disrupting the company's 50th-anniversary celebration. The employee publicly confronted Microsoft's top leadership, including Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and Satya Nadella, over allegations that the company is arming the Israeli military with AI-powered technology.

UP woman strangles husband to death, tells family he died of heart attack

In a shocking incident, a woman killed her husband, a railway employee, by strangulation in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Tuesday (Apr 8). This comes a month after the chilling Meerut murder case in which a merchant navy officer was brutally killed by his wife and her lover.

Meta bans under-16s from going live on Instagram: Here's what new safety rules mean for parents

Meta is stepping up its efforts to make its platforms safer for teenagers. The company is now expanding its teen safety features beyond Instagram, bringing new restrictions to Facebook and Messenger as well.

Kim Soo Hyun’s footage completely removed from South Korean show amid dating scandal

MBC’s variety show Good Day has completely removed portions featuring actor Kim Soo Hyun amid his ongoing dating scandal. Few weeks ago the show’s producers had announced that they would edit out Soo Hyun’s appearance from the show. But now, the actor has been completely removed from the popular show.

IPL 2025: In high scoring contest, LSG hold their nerves to beat KKR by four runs

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a late batting collapse to lose their high-scoring Indian Premier League contest against Lucknow Super Giants by a mere four runs here on Tuesday.