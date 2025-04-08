A Microsoft employee of Indian origin made headlines by disrupting the company's 50th-anniversary celebration. The employee publicly confronted Microsoft's top leadership, including Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and Satya Nadella, over allegations that the company is arming the Israeli military with AI-powered technology.

The dramatic protest took place in Redmond, Washington, where the company's past and present leaders had gathered on stage with newly appointed AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman.

Vaniya Agrawal, who was working as a software engineer since September 2023, voiced her dissent to the alleged involvement of the tech giant in arming Israel with AI technology, and interrupted the event.

“50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been murdered with Microsoft technology. How dare you? Shame on all of you for celebrating on their blood,” Agrawal said.

She further accused the company of being a "digital weapons manufacturer," and enabling violence through its advanced technology.

She then called on the company to cut ties with Israel before a woman took her out of the hall.

In her resignation, she wrote, "I cannot, in good conscience, be part of a company that participates in this violent injustice." She added, "If you must continue to work at Microsoft, I urge you to use your position, power, and privilege to hold Microsoft accountable to its own values and mission."

Before Agrawal's protest, Ibtihal Aboussad, a Microsoft employee who has since resigned, disrupted a presentation by AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman.

Aboussad accused Suleyman of being a "war profiteer," highlighting concerns about Microsoft's involvement in military projects and the ethical implications of its technology.

“Mustafa, shame on you,” Aboussad yelled during the company's keynote speech.

“You claim that you care about using AI for good, but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military. Fifty-thousand people have died and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region,” she said.

To this, Suleyman responded, “Thank you for your protest, I hear you.”

(With inputs from agencies)