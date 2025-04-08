In a shocking incident, a woman killed her husband, a railway employee, by strangulation in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Tuesday (Apr 8). This comes a month after the chilling Meerut murder case in which a merchant navy officer was brutally killed by his wife and her lover.

In the recent case, the motive remains unclear. The woman tried to hide the gruesome crime committed by her by portraying her husband’s demise as a case of natural death. However, her foul play came to light after an autopsy.

According to a PTI report, the couple had been married for about one and a half years after being in a relationship. Together, they have a six-month-old daughter.

The deceased, Deepak Kumar, was found dead at his rental residence in Najibabad’s Adarsh Nagar area, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Vajpayee

Shivani, Deepak’s wife, informed her brother-in-law, Piyush, that her husband had suffered a heart attack and was being taken to the hospital.

Autopsy reveals death by strangulation

According to the police, Piyush became suspicious of the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death after reaching the hospital and finding him dead. He later filed a complaint at the nearest police station, requesting an autopsy to be conducted on his brother’s body. Allegedly, Shivani’s refusal to allow a postmortem raised Piyush’s suspicions.

“The post-mortem report revealed that Deepak’s death was not due to a heart attack, but rather strangulation. Following this revelation, we apprehended Shivani for questioning,” the officer said.

ASP Vajpayee said that Shivani is currently being interrogated regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Deepak. During questioning, it was revealed that Shivani administered sleeping pills to Deepak to make him lose consciousness. She then allegedly strangled him and spent some time on the roof before taking him to the hospital, claiming he had a heart attack.

Deepak’s uncle Vishal suspects that someone else was also involved in the murder. “Someone else is also involved in this. We cannot determine her motive, whether she killed him for money or to get a job, but she has killed him. We want Shivani to be punished,” he said as quoted by News18.

(With inputs from agencies)