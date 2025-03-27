Following recent incidents of a woman and her lover killing husbands, a man from Uttar Pradesh got his wife married to her lover.

This comes days after the chilling murder of a man by his wife and her lover, who chopped up his body and dumped it in a cement-lined drum in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. In another similar incident, a couple hired a contract killer in Auraiya to kill a man. Scared after these incidents, Bablu, from Katar Jot Village in Sant Kabir Nagar, got his wife wedded to her lover of 18 months and even witnessed the marriage to avoid any such incident.

Bablu married Radhika, who is from Gorakhpur district, in 2017. The couple have two children together. Bablu, who works in another state as a labourer, discovered her wife’s nearly a year-long affair with Vikas, who lives in his village, reported NDTV.

Following this, he returned to the village without her knowledge and began tracking her to confirm the affair.

According to the villagers, when his suspicions were confirmed, he did not berate or argue with her. Instead, he informed the village elders of the affair and decided that she should marry her lover.

The two married as per Hindu customs at a Shiva temple and also became witness to the legal process of their marriage and notified it in court. He said he would raise their children alone and took custody of them.

‘To avoid potential harm’

According to the news agency PTI, when asked about the unusual step, he said, “I decided to arrange their marriage to avoid potential harm to myself. In recent days, we have seen that husbands have been killed by their wives... After seeing what happened in Meerut, I decided to get my wife married to her lover so that we can both live peacefully.”

On the legality of the marriage since he did not get divorced from Radhika, he said that it was legal as it happened in front of villagers and no family member objected to it.

