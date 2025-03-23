Meerut murder case: Muskan Rastogi - accused of murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput - had demanded a government defense counsel saying that her parents would not fight for her as they are "upset" with her.

Currently, she is in the Meerut District Jail with her lover Sahil Shukla for allegedly murdering Saurabh on March 4. Later on, she chopped his body into multiple pieces put them into a drum before sealing it with cement.

"Yesterday, Muskan wanted to meet me, I called her. She said that her family is upset and won't fight her case. So, she be provided a government Defense counsel. We are sending a plea to the court because it is the right of the inmate," Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma told news agency ANI.

'What she did is...'

Muskan's parents denied any involvement in the murder and even urged for capital punishment for their daughter.

The verdict, in this case, should come fast, and I don't want anything less than capital punishment for her. What she did is very wrong...my son-in-law should get justice," Muskan's father said, the news agency reported.

How they murdered Saurabh?

On March 3, Saurabh - who used to work in London - came back for his daughter's birthday. He was welcomed with ‘lauki kofta, (a dish prepared with bottle guard).

Muskan mixed sedatives in the dish and served to Saurabh. When he fell unconscious, she invited Sahil and the duo killed Saurabh with knife attacks.

Police revealed that Muskan was previously planning to use sleeping pills and narcotics to kill Saurabh to avoid any suspicion.