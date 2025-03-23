Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Meerut murder case: Saurabh Rajput's post-mortem report has revealed a horrifying picture of his murder. The Merchant Navy officer, who was murdered by his wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, was stabbed right into his heart. His heart was punctured, head was severed from the body, both hands were cut separated from the wrist - all this to make his dead body fit into a drum and to seal it with cement.

Medical experts said that Saurabh's death was a result of severe shock and massive blood loss. The post-mortem report said three deep and forceful stabs were found on Saurabh's chest in the brutal attack.

"The blows from the sharp long knife pierced deep inside the heart," one of the doctors told news agency PTI.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said, "Muskan brutally stabbed Saurabh in his heart, puncturing it. His neck was severed and both palms were cut off. The body was cut up into four pieces to fit it in the drum," PTI reported.

"It was put in the drum and then filled with dust and cement. The body solidified in the cement and did not rot due to lack of air. The smell was not extremely foul," a post-mortem team member told PTI.

The horrifying murder

On March 3, Saurabh - who used to work in London - came back for his daughter's birthday. He was welcomed with ‘lauki kofta, (a dish prepared with bottle guard).

Muskan mixed sedatives in the dish and served to Saurabh. When he fell unconscious, she invited Sahil and the duo killed Saurabh with knife attacks.

Police revealed that Muskan was previously planning to use sleeping pills and narcotics to kill Saurabh to avoid any suspicion.

In February, she reached out to a doctor pretending that she was suffering from depression and demanded sleeping pills. When the doctor did not give the required type of drug to her, she went to Google to find a strong sleeping pill.

She and Sahil changed the prescription and bought a lethal cocktail of sleeping pills and sedatives from a pharmacy. They also purchased two meat-cutting knives and plastic bags, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)