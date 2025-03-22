Muskan Rastogi went on a trip to Himachal Pradesh with her lover Sahil Shukla after brutally murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput. A cab driver has recently revealed details of what the duo did during their trip.

The cab driver Ajab Singh told the news agency India Today that by the behaviour of the duo, it did not look they had just murdered someone.

He further revealed that during their entire trip to Shimla and Manali, both of them barely spoke to each other. He revealed during the trip, Muskan received two calls from her mother.

Singh further said that Sahil used to drink two bottles of alcohol every day while Muskan drank three cans of beer.

How they killed Saurabh?

On March 3, Saurabh - who used to work in London - came back for his daughter's birthday. He was welcomed with ‘lauki kofta, (a dish prepared with bottle guard).

Muskan mixed sedatives in the dish and served to Saurabh. When he fell unconscious, she invited Sahil and the duo killed Saurabh with knife attacks.

Police revealed that Muskan was previously planning to use sleeping pills and narcotics to kill Saurabh to avoid any suspicion.

In February, she reached out to a doctor pretending that she was suffering from depression and demanded sleeping pills. When the doctor did not give the required type of drug to her, she went to Google to find a strong sleeping pill.

She and Sahil changed the prescription and bought a lethal cocktail of sleeping pills and sedatives from a pharmacy. They also purchased two meat-cutting knives and plastic bags, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)