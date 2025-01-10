In India's Uttar Pradesh, a family of five, a couple and their three daughters, were found dead inside their house in Meerut.

According to the police, the victims had head injuries and appeared to have suffered blunt-force trauma from a heavy object. While the bodies of the parents were found lying on the floor, the corpses of the daughters, all under the age of 10 years, were found inside the bed box, with the body of the youngest child inside a sack.

How were they killed?

Meerut SSP Vipin Tada, as per reports, said that based on initial observations it seemed to be a “case of murder due to personal enmity”.

“The exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem. Based on initial observations, it appears to be a case of murder due to personal enmity. Senior officials are present at the site, and the investigation is progressing swiftly,” he said.

Neighbours called the police after they noticed that the family of five had not been seen for around two days — since Wednesday (Jan 8). They alerted the police, who, upon arrival found the house locked from outside. Officers had to enter the house from the roof.

Inside they discovered the five victims and a house in complete disarray.

The investigation into the gruesome murder is ongoing and police are trying to uncover the circumstances behind the crime. The victims are yet to be identified to the press.

