The LA wildfires have destroyed acres of property and caused extreme damage across Southern California. Several people have lost their homes and among many, This is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia has also lost his property in the raging fire.

The actor, who played the role of Jack Pearson in the much-loved series, became emotional as he took a look at the remains of his burnt Malibu home.

Milo Ventimiglia saw his house burnt into ashes

Speaking to CBS News, the Gilmore Girls alum drove back to his house, revealing that he saw the abode burned down through security cameras in the Palisades fire.

“[It’s] heavy,” he said, holding back tears.

Ventimiglia, whose wife is nine months pregnant, said that his family evacuated their home on Tuesday.

“It’s a kind of a shock moment where you go, this is real, this is happening and at a certain point you just turn it off,” he said. “What good is it to continue watching? We kind of accepted the loss.”

Visibly emotional, the 47-year-old said, “You start thinking about all the memories and the different parts of the house and whatnot.”



He continued, “and then you see your neighbors’ houses and everything around and your heart just breaks.”

While strolling at the burnt property, Ventimiglia said that he and his wife were already done with their baby's nursery before the unfortunate fire at the house.

The actor further connected this real-life tragedy with his character Jack Pearson, who also saw similar circumstances like this.

Connecting these unforeseen circumstances with a similar situation shown in NBC's This Is Us, where his character Jack died from smoke inhalation after he rescued his family from a house fire.

“It’s not lost on me, life imitating art,” he said during the CBS interview.

Apart from Ventimiglia, another This is Us actor Mandy Moore, has also lost her home due to the devastating wildfires. In an update shared on Instagram, the actress wrote that the main part of her house is still intact, but the garage and the back of the house were damaged in the fire.