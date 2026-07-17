/'Several US refueling aircraft and fighter jets destroyed', claims Iran amid escalating tensions

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Friday (July 17) claimed they struck US military aircraft stationed in Jordan with ballistic missiles and drones. The attack, IRGC said was in response to the overnight US strikes on multiple places in Iran that claimed the lives of at least eight people.

Several US refueling aircraft and fighter jets were destroyed in the attack, according to IRGC, while many more were “seriously damaged".

They also called on Jordanians to target “the interests of the aggressive and anti-Islamic Americans” in their country.

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Iran also attacked military sites in Kuwait, Syria, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Iraq.



In a statement carried by Iranian state TV, Iran said that it had deployed drones in Kuwait, targeting “the deployment sites of US forces and the logistical support centers of the ‘terrorist’ and ‘child-killing’ US military.

Iran urges citizens to cut electricity use

Meanwhile, Iran’s energy ministry urged its citizens to reduce electricity use after US struck energy infrastructure in the south and the power grid came under strain.

The power ministry in a statement urged people to switch off air conditioners during extreme heat “to help ensure a stable electricity supply in the southern provinces, which are currently facing extreme heat and attacks on electricity supply facilities.”

Several killed in US Strikes

Iran’s health ministry on Friday (Jul 17) reported that at least 38 people were killed while more than 400 were injured in US strikes on the Islamic Republic since fighting resumed between the two countries on June 22.