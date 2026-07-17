/Rohingya boat tragedy: Over 500 feared dead after boats carrying refugees capsize off Myanmar

More than 500 Rohingya refugees are feared to have died after two overcrowded boats carrying Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya minority members reportedly capsized in the Bay of Bengal, officials said on Thursday (Jul 17). The incident is being seen as one of the deadliest maritime disasters involving the persecuted minority in recent years.

According to reports, the vessels are believed to have departed Myanmar’s Rakhine State in late June, carrying mostly Rohingya families seeking safety. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), one boat carrying about 250 people lost contact shortly after setting sail, while another, reportedly with around 280 passengers on board, is believed to have sunk off Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady coast on July 8.

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“While the incidents and casualty figures have yet to be officially confirmed, UNHCR and IOM are gravely concerned by the potentially devastating loss of life,” the agencies said, as quoted by AP.

The incident comes amid monsoon season, when rough seas make maritime crossings particularly dangerous. Humanitarian agencies said severe rainfall and flooding across the region would have significantly increased the risks faced by those attempting the journey.

In recent years, thousands of Rohingyas have fled both Myanmar and Bangladesh’s squalid refugee camps. For them, the perilous sea route remains one of the few perceived escape options. Reportedly, about 1.2 million of the predominantly Muslim Rohingya have remained trapped in refugee camps in Bangladesh after fleeing military violence in Myanmar.

The UNHCR and IOM have urged stronger regional cooperation, improved rescue operations and action against human trafficking networks to prevent further deaths on one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes.

“Stronger regional and international efforts are needed to prevent further loss of life along one of the world’s deadliest maritime routes, including through enhanced search and rescue efforts, access to asylum and protection, and actions against smuggling and trafficking networks,” the agencies said.

In 2025, more than 6,500 Rohingya fled, of whom nearly 900 were reported dead or missing while trying to escape by boat.

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