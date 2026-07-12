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At least two children killed after ferry collides with bridge in Syria’s Euphrates River | VIDEO

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 09:59 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 10:02 IST
At least two children killed after ferry collides with bridge in Syria’s Euphrates River | VIDEO

At least two children killed after ferry collides into bridge in Syria’s Euphrates River Photograph: (X/@SyriaCivilDefe)

Story highlights

At least two children died after a ferry carrying over 35 people crashed into a bridge in Syria's Deir al-Zor. More than 15 people were rescued, while search teams continue to look for the missing.

At least two children were killed after a ferry collided with a bridge while crossing the ⁠Euphrates River ​in the eastern Syrian ​city of Deir al-Zor on Sunday (Jul 12), the Syrian Civil Defence said. The vessel was carrying more than 35 peocityple at the time of the incident. According to the rescue agency, more than 15 people have been rescued after all those on board fell into the river. The search and rescue operation is underway to locate the missing.

Videos shared on social media captured chaotic scenes along the riverbank as rescue personnel, joined by local residents, rushed to pull survivors from the water after the ferry crashed into the bridge.

(more details to follow)

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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