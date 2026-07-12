At least two children were killed after a ferry collided with a bridge while crossing the ⁠Euphrates River ​in the eastern Syrian ​city of Deir al-Zor on Sunday (Jul 12), the Syrian Civil Defence said. The vessel was carrying more than 35 peocityple at the time of the incident. According to the rescue agency, more than 15 people have been rescued after all those on board fell into the river. The search and rescue operation is underway to locate the missing.