/‘We were screaming for help’: Witness recounts Vietnam boat barely left the shore before capsizing

The boat carrying Indian nationals that capsized off southern Vietnam overturned after barely travelling 300-400 metres from the shore, a witness said, recounting the tragedy. The incident happened when a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members capsized on Saturday (Jul 11) while leaving Hon May Rut Ngoai island. The victims were part of a group trip organised for Lava International’s distributors, sellers and employees. At least 15 Indians were killed in the incident, according to Vietnamese media reports.

“The boat had gone barely 300 to 400 metres when it tipped over. We were taking pictures, and it happened before we could react,” Ashish Kumar, a 48-year-old distributor from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, told PTI. He witnessed the incident from another island.

He said that the tourists were divided into three groups to travel between islands as part of the company tour. While one boat had already left, the other two were still on Hon May Rut Ngoai taking photographs when the accident unfolded.

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‘Screaming for help’

“The boat had hardly left the island. We were all screaming for help,” Kumar said. He added that the weather did not appear dangerous at the time of the accident.

“There was some wind but that is expected on an island,” he said, dismissing suggestions of rough weather.

He stated that rescue teams reached the site of the incident quickly and brought survivors and victims back to shore. He claimed that medical personnel were not immediately available.

“The rescue teams got active and the bodies were brought back. However, there were no medical teams even to administer CPR. We are all in a state of shock,” he said.

Kumar said that several members of the group were travelling with their families. “A distributor friend I know was travelling with his wife. His wife has died, while he is fighting for his life in a hospital,” he said.

Lava International said it was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and is coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam and local authorities while extending support to affected families. The group has since returned to its hotel.