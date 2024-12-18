Uttar Pradesh, India

A strange incident occurred in Meerut city in Uttar Pradesh state as a bald man offering a "hair regrowth treatment" for just $0.23 (Rs 20) caused a huge traffic jam, forcing the police to step in.

The treatment offer

According to the reports by Indian media , the man, Anees Mandola from Delhi, claimed that his special potion could regrow hair and was selling it for just $0.23 (Rs 20). He also sold a hair oil for Rs 300 ($3.53).

Basically, his ad in the local newspaper brought in many people, mostly bald individuals, hoping to find a solution to their hair loss.

Traffic chaos

The crowd quickly grew large and the main road in the area was completely blocked. The jam was so bad that it even trapped an ambulance. The police had to arrive and clear the road to help restore traffic.

Viral video and reactions

A video of the incident went viral on social media. People had mixed reactions. Some poked fun at the incident, while others were sceptical of the treatment.

Event without permission

The local authorities were not informed about the event and had not granted any permission for the gathering.

The event, held at a banquet hall on Lisari Road, was not authorised by local authorities. People were given tokens to manage the long queues and before receiving the treatment had to shave their heads.

