India's National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (Dec 18) charge sheeted two men in connection to designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh (alias Landa) of the banned Babbar Khalsa International outfit in a Punjab terror conspiracy case.

The probe agency identified the two men as Jaspreet Singh (alias Jass) of Punjab's Ferozepur district and Baljeet Singh (alias Rana Bhai) of Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district. It said they were key aides of Landa and revealed that they were charge-sheeted on Tuesday (Dec 17) before the NIA special court in Mohali.

Charges against the two men

Jaspreet Singh, identified as an important on-ground operative for Landa and his associate Pattu Khaira, was allegedly involved in drug smuggling and extortion activities aimed at generating funds for the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Baljeet Singh, meanwhile, is accused of manufacturing weapons and supplying them to members of Landa's gang and other gangsters. The NIA alleged that he used social media to coordinate the arms supply.

"Baljeet was manufacturing weapons locally and using social media to supply them to operatives of the Landa gang. Baljeet was one of the various weapons suppliers with whom the terrorists had tied up across the country for supply of arms and ammunition," read the NIA statement.

What did the NIA find?

The probe agency said that its investigation is currently ongoing. However, it said that during the course of its investigation; it seized a number of arms, ammunition, narcotics, digital devices and other incriminating articles from the accused.

NIA on December 11 executed search operations on various locations in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana. The raids were carried out in six districts of Punjab — Bathinda, Muktsar Sahib, Moga, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Mansa, and one district in Haryana — Sirsa.

