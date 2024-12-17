New Delhi, India

Slamming the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (Dec 17) ministers of India's main opposition party, the Indian National Congress (INC) said it was an "assault" on the basic structure of the country's constitution.

Urging the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to withdraw the bill, Congress member Manish Tewari said that the introduction and consideration of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, ONOE for short, was beyond the legislative competence of this House.

What the opposition said

Opposition leaders from across party lines opposed the bill, alleging that it was "anti-federal" and undermined the basic structure of the Indian constitution.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu, opposing the bill, stated, "I oppose the 129th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2024. As my leader M.K. Stalin has said, it is anti-federal. The electors have the right to elect the government for five years, and this right cannot be curtailed with simultaneous elections."

Meanwhile Congress' Tewari labelled the constitutional amendment an "absolute assault on the basic structure of the Constitution" and said: "Beyond the seventh schedule of the Constitution is the basic structure doctrine, which spells out that there are certain features of the Constitution beyond the amending power of the House. The essential features are federalism and the structure of our democracy."

He also said that the bills were "beyond the legislative competence of the House."

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav also echoed the opposition's concerns. "I cannot understand how, just two days ago, no stone was left unturned to uphold the glorious tradition of saving the Constitution. Within two days, this Constitution Amendment Bill has been brought to undermine the basic spirit and structure of the Constitution. I agree with Manish Tewari, and on behalf of my party and my leader Akhilesh Yadav, I have no hesitation in saying that there was no one more learned than the makers of our Constitution at that time. Even in this House, there is no one more learned. I have no hesitation in saying this," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)