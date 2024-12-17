New Delhi, India

Indian lawmakers on Tuesday (Dec 17) will witness the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill in Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition party Indian National Congress (INC) have both issued a three-line whip to all their MPs ahead of the introduction.

The bill is set to be introduced at noon by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is part of the Narendra Modi government's push for electoral reform. The bill is in line with the recommendations of a high-level panel, led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, which proposed conducting simultaneous elections in phases.

Whip issued to lawmakers to be present

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a strict three-line whip to ensure full attendance from its MPs. Its allies, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), have followed suit.

The Congress, which is opposing the bill, has also directed its MPs to be present, marking the growing political divide. Ahead of proceedings, Congress members will meet at 10:30 am local time to strategise.

What the 'One Nation, One Election' bill proposes

The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, ONOE for short, seeks constitutional changes to enable Lok Sabha and state assembly polls to be held simultaneously across the country. The government has also lined up the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to align assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Puducherry with the ONOE schedule.

What are the next steps?

Once introduced, Meghwal will ask Speaker Om Birla to send the bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions. The committee, formed proportionately based on party strength, will likely be chaired by the BJP.

Opposition parties raise concerns

While the BJP and its allies are rallying behind the bill, opposition parties such as Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK have raised concerns. They argue that simultaneous elections could centralise power, harm federalism, and sideline regional priorities.

