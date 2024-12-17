New Delhi, India

‘Bag politics’ is hot in India now, as opposition Member of Parliament (MP) from the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday (Dec 16), stirred a major controversy by carrying a bag to the parliament featuring ‘Palestine’ word. On Tuesday, she had another quote written on her bag: “Stand with Bangladeshi Hindus and Christians," a move aimed at drawing attention to atrocities against minorities in neighbouring country since the ouster of ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Advertisment

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi's 'Palestine' Tote Bag Sparks Debate In Parliament

Priyanka's bag politics has also inspired other opposition MPs to sport slogan-embedded accessories and stage protests in unison. Earlier on Monday, Priyanka raised the issues of minorities in Bangladesh in the lower house of the Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha. "The government should raise the issue of atrocities on minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. We should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain," she said.

Advertisment

Controversy over ‘Palestine bag’

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently criticised Priyanka for “prioritising foreign concerns over domestic issues.” "Was the bag a statement? Why has she kept mum on issues of Bangladeshi Hindus? It is a big question mark," a BJP leader was quoted as saying to Indian media.

The BJP also came down heavily on the Congress MP over the alleged visit by Palestinian Embassy representative Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer to her residence a day before.

Advertisment

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi carries `Palestine` emblazoned bag in Parliament, stirs controversy

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya condemned the Wayanad MP for "communal virtue signalling". "At the end of this Parliament session, observe a two-minute silence for everyone in the Congress who believed Priyanka Vadra was the solution. Sporting a bag in support of Palestine in Parliament is crass communal posturing," Malviya posted on X.

Priyanka has not pulled punches in giving back to her critics over her bag politics. Over controversy regarding her ‘Palestine’ bag, she said, “Who is going to decide what clothes I wear now? Who is going to decide that? That's typical patriarchy that you decide what women wear also.”

(With inputs from agencies)