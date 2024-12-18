Beijing, China

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday (Dec 18) met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss the management of peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two leaders also discussed the restoration of ties between New Delhi and Beijing, which have been frozen for over four years due to the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

Doval in China

The NSA arrived in China on Tuesday to take part in the 23rd round of the Special Representatives' talks. These vital talks are being held after a gap of five years, with the last edition being held in 2019.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry had on Tuesday said that China is ready to work with India to enhance mutual trust through dialogue and communication, and manage differences with sincerity and integrity.

Lin Jian, a ministry spokesperson, made the remarks when asked about the upcoming talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on border issues.

"China stands ready to work with India to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, respect each other's core interests and major concerns... and bring bilateral relations back to a stable and healthy development track at an early date," Lin said at the ministry's regular press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies)