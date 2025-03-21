In the chilling Meerut murder case, a new occult angle emerged after the family of the deceased Saurabh Rajput claimed that his wife Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla killed him because of their involvement in superstitious activities.

Advertisment

Saurabh Rajput's mother Renu Devi claimed that Muskan and her lover Sahil were into occult practices.

"They killed my son by performing tantric rituals," she said.

The remains of Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy Officer, were found in a drum sealed with cement after his wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil chopped his body into at least 15 pieces. The gruesome murder happened in India's Meerut, leaving everyone shocked.

Advertisment

Also read: Sleeping pills, ‘lauki kofta’ with sedatives: How Muskan Rastogi planned chilling murder of husband?

Muskan's parents, Kavita and Pramod Rastogi, also said that Sahil kept their daughter captive using occult rituals.

Renu Devi said Sahil used to dominate Muskaan's mind using the occult practices.

Advertisment

"Sahil's occult practices dominated Muskaan's mind in such a way that she started keeping her six-year-old daughter away. Sahil had made Muskaan an addict and completely superstitious," the deceased's mother told PTI.

Further, Sahil's neighbours claimed that he mostly used to dress up in yellow and black attire.

Also read: India: Family of five brutally murdered in Meerut, bodies of kids found stuffed inside bed box

Shocking details about Sahil's room

Sahil Shukla's room unveiled disturbing details as his room was filled with eerie graffiti, pointing at his alleged obsession with black magic.

The room also had unsettling images, red and black tantric symbols, devil graffiti, and cryptic English phrases.

Some images of Lord Shiva were also plastered across the walls.

Also read: India: Ghaziabad man rapes, murders 7-Year-Old daughter; frames neighbour

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said Muskan had been planning the murder since November and used Sahil’s beliefs to gain control over him.

According to reports, Muskan took advantage of Sahil's superstitious beliefs and used them to manipulate him. She also created fake Snapchat accounts using her brother's phone, convincing Sahil that his deceased mother was speaking to him from the afterlife and wanted someone dead.

Muskan then made Sahil see Saurabh as an easy target.

SP added, "We are investigating the clues, and if we find concrete evidence regarding his occultist beliefs, we will make it a part of the investigation."

Also read: India: Two Meerut women booked for burning puppies alive for disturbing their sleep

(With inputs from agencies)