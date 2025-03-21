A gruesome murder happened recently in India's Meerut that has left everyone shocked. But the case is much more brutal than it first appeared as police has revealed major chilling details in the planned murder of a man by his wife and her lover.

Advertisment

The dead body of murdered Saurabh Rajput - a former Merchant Navy Officer - was chopped into at least 15 pieces, the UP police has revealed.

The background

Also read: India: Family of five brutally murdered in Meerut, bodies of kids found stuffed inside bed box

Advertisment

Muskan Rastogi (27) was married to Saurabh Rajput (29), a Merchant Navy officer, in 2016. It was a love marriage. The couple had a daughter.

But their happy family did not last longer as Muskan started an extramarital affair in 2019 with Sahil Shukla (27).

In 2021, Saurabh came to know about their affair when their landlord told Saurabh of seeing Muskan and Sahil in an "objectionable" situation.

Advertisment

Did Saurabh know about the affair?

Also read: India: Baldness 'cure' leads to traffic jam in UP's Meerut, Police intervene

During the interrogation, Muskan revealed that after Saurabh found about her illicit relationship, he filed for divorce in 2021. But his family convinced him of staying with Muskan to save their marriage.

How they killed Saurabh?

Also read: India: Two Meerut women booked for burning puppies alive for disturbing their sleep

On March 3, Saurabh - who used to work in London - came back for his daughter's birthday. He was welcomed with ‘lauki kofta, (a dish prepared with bottle guard).

Muskan mixed sedatives in the dish and served to Saurabh. When he fell unconscious, she invited Sahil and the duo killed Saurabh with knife attacks.

Police revealed that Muskan was previously planning to use sleeping pills and narcotics to kill Saurabh to avoid any suspicion.

In February, she reached out to a doctor pretending that she was suffering from depression and demanded sleeping pills. When the doctor did not give the required type of drug to her, she went to Google to find a strong sleeping pill.

She and Sahil changed the prescription and bought a lethal cocktail of sleeping pills and sedatives from a pharmacy. They also purchased two meat-cutting knives and plastic bags, police said.

Also read: Himani Narwal murder: CCTV video emerges of accused carrying Congress worker's body stuffed in suitcase

Police further revealed that this was their second attempt to kill Saurabh as Muskan and Sahil tried killing him on February 25 as well but could not succeed.

'Papa is in the drum'

Surabh's mother claimed that his six-year-old daughter was aware that her father was murdered.

"We have come to know from some people, she (Saurabh's daughter) was saying, 'Papa is in the drum'," Saurabh's mother Renu said after Saurabh's dead body was found in a drum sealed with cement. Although, the claim was refused by the police.

(With inputs from agencies)